DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Surf Party, USA returns to the stage to celebrate the release of "Barrel," with support from One Hour Photo & Alex Inciardi - hosted by the one & only Michael Abber! Enjoy a night of surfing, singing, and more surfing!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.