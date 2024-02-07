DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Surf Party Usa, One Hour Photo, Alex Inciardi

Purgatory
Wed, 7 Feb, 7:00 pm
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Surf Party, USA returns to the stage to celebrate the release of "Barrel," with support from One Hour Photo & Alex Inciardi - hosted by the one & only Michael Abber! Enjoy a night of surfing, singing, and more surfing!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Surf Party, USA

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

