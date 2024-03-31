Top track

Bands as Bands Vol II: Strokes vs Nirvana

Warehouse Concert Hall
Sun, 31 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Warehouse Concert Hall Presents

Bands as Bands Vol II: Strokes v. Nirvana

Looking for your way out of a never-ending Easter dinner? Bands as Bands returns to help ring out your long weekend, featuring sets from:

The Motels (members of the Shitbats, Mand...

All ages
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

