Daniel Lea, Michael Deragon, Bethan Kellough

2220 Arts + Archives
Tue, 5 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Late Breakfast presents a label showcase for VAST HABITAT, featuring genre-bending electronic artists and DJ sets from James Kelly.

~

Bethan Kellough is a composer and sound artist. Her music has been described as “a film you watch with your ears” (Tin...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Late Breakfast
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bethan Kellough, Michael Deragon, Daniel Lea

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

