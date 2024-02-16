DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

F*CK VALENTINES MANDELÃO

Saint's & Sinners
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:00 pm
** FUCK VALENTINES MANDELÃO **

**** SORTEIO DE UM IPHONE 15 ou 800$ CASH ****

Line Up

MARK

NASSIF

CAROL

CAIO HARA

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PH Entertainment.
Venue

Saint's & Sinners

41 Church Street, Orlando, Florida 32801, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

