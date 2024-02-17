DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SABATO 17 Febbraio alla Latteria atterra 𝗪𝗘𝗥𝗞! 🤖 il progetto QUEER UTOPIA é quasi pronto, ultima chiamata agli imbarchi 🛸 𝑼𝒏𝒂 𝒇𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒂 𝒍𝒊𝒃𝒆𝒓𝒂 𝒆 𝒂𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒕𝒂 𝒂 𝒕𝒖𝒕𝒕ə 𝒊𝒏 𝒖𝒏𝒐 𝒔𝒑𝒂𝒛𝒊𝒐 𝒔𝒊𝒄𝒖𝒓𝒐, 𝒒𝒖𝒆𝒆𝒓 𝒆 𝒏𝒐𝒏 𝒃𝒊𝒏𝒂...
