DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Karaoke Indie Modena + Indie Club Party

Off Modena
Sat, 9 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsModena
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

"CANTA SUL PALCO CON UNA BAND I PIÙ GRANDI SUCCESSI INDIE, e non solo...

DA BLANCO A CALCUTTA A GAZZELLE, PINGUINI TATTICI, THEGIORNALISTI E TANTI ALTRI"

A BREVISSIMO FUORI LA LISTA DEI BRANI DA POTER CANTARE.

Dopo il live il party con KARAOKE INDIE DJ...

18+
Presentato da Mirko Perri.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Off Modena

Via Antonio Morandi 71, 41122 Modena Modena, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.