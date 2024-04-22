Top track

Hide & Lovataraxx

Hafenklang
Mon, 22 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hide

HIDE are an electronic duo based in Chicago. The pair create dark and heavy sample-based compositions using a combination of self-sourced field recordings and various pop culture and media references. Their music is textured, minimal, and powerful, g...

All ages
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hide, Lovataraxx

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

