I BOREALI LIVE

Teatro Franco Parenti
Sat, 2 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Stella Explorer in concerto e DJ set Bjørn Torske

Una serata ​dedicata alle esibizioni di due protagonisti​ della scena musicale nordeuropea​. In occasione di questa edizione saranno ospiti la musicista svedese Stella Explorer, che ha da poco pubblicato i...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Teatro Franco Parenti Società Cooperativa di Impresa Sociale.

Lineup

Stella Explorer, Bjørn Torske

Venue

Teatro Franco Parenti

Teatro Franco Parenti, Via Pier Lombardo, 14, Milano, città metropolitana di Milano 20135, Italia
Doors open9:00 pm

