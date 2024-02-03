DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Underworld: 'A Night Like This' Cure Night

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Underworld presents our Annual Cure Party

A Night Like This!

ALL CURE ALL NIGHT

with your DJs

Sean Templar

Matt V-Christ

Erik Aengel

Hostess: Mandana

FREE Before Midnight / $5 After

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

