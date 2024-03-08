DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Night Tales x Polifonic: Barbara Boeing & Tama Sumo

Night Tales
Fri, 8 Mar, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Night Tales welcomes the Italian music and arts festival for their UK stop of their EU club tour.

Brazil's Barbara Boeing will showcase her unique style of percussive and vibrant House, alongside the original Panorama Bar resident Tama Sumo.

💞 THE TERRA...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bárbara Boeing, Tama Sumo

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

