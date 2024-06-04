Top track

The Armed - Milano

Legend Club
Tue, 4 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Armed o “EARTH’S GREATEST BAND” come recita il loro sito e la biografia di Instagram: l’anonimo collettivo di Detroit (Michigan) che da oltre quattordici anni si nasconde dietro un alone di mistero e un anarchico senso di ironia. Dischi che fondono cao...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

The Armed

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

