Sophie Hutchings

Hallé St Michael's
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Close your eyes, and take a trip. Listen and you’ll see it. An ancient place of desert plains, mountain ranges and rocky gorges; of blazing sun, star-cloaked nights and shadows that loom and leave. A timeless terrain where clouds dance in water and red dir...

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sophie Hutchings

Venue

Hallé St Michael's

36-38, George Leigh St, Ancoats, Manchester M4 5DG, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

