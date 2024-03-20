Top track

C. Duncan - For

C Duncan

rise @ bluebird
Wed, 20 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£13.20

About

Born and raised in Glasgow by two classical musicians, Chris studied piano and viola before taking up guitar, bass, and drums in his teens, eventually studying music composition at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. After graduating he began work on his...

This is an age 10+ show with all under 18's to be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Please Please You.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

C Duncan

Venue

rise @ bluebird

201 Acomb Road, York, YO24 4HD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

