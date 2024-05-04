Top track

Rónán Ó Snodaigh & Myles O'Reilly - Calling All Angels

FM: Rónán Ó Snodaigh, Myles O'Reilly, Martin Hayes

MOTH Club
Sat, 4 May, 5:00 pm
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rónán Ó Snodaigh and Myles O'Reilly

Musicians Rónán Ó Snodaigh and Myles O'Reilly’s second album The Beautiful Road, a soulful blend of folk, traditional, and ambient crossover follows the success of their debut album Tá Go Maith, which was warmly receive...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Broadside Hacks, Skinty Records & Bird on the Wire.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Saileog Ní Cheannabháin, Jordan O’Leary, Martin Hayes and 1 more

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open4:30 pm
320 capacity

