Amin Golestan & Danila - Babayaga

CLUB INFERNO

Super Club
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:59 pm
DJMilano
Free

Club Inferno is back! Club Inferno è una calda festa. Ci vediamo Sabato 27 Gennaio al Super Club.

House music, afro house, hard house & techno all night long.

Lineup: GLF'S (Fluids), HYLO, Amred

Dress code: nero, pelle, rosso, be yourself!

Questo è un evento 18+
Super Club

Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:59 pm

