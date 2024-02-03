DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Last few tickets for this on sale at Fatsoma.com
*DUE TO PHENOMENAL DEMAND WE HAVE ADDED AN EXTRA DATE: 24TH FEB*
Tickets for that one are on sale now on DICE here - https://dice.fm/event/axgoq-club-de-fromage-saltburn-ball-new-date-24th-feb-o2-academy2-...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.