DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Saltburn Ball *Extra date added 24th Feb*

O2 Academy2 Islington
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Last few tickets for this on sale at Fatsoma.com

*DUE TO PHENOMENAL DEMAND WE HAVE ADDED AN EXTRA DATE: 24TH FEB*

Tickets for that one are on sale now on DICE here - https://dice.fm/event/axgoq-club-de-fromage-saltburn-ball-new-date-24th-feb-o2-academy2-...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jomi Events Ltd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

O2 Academy2 Islington

Angel Central, N1 Centre, 16 Parkfield St, Islington N1 0PS
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.