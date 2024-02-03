DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It's Murder On The Dancefloor as we mash up the soundtrack to the hit movie Saltburn and our usual plentiful pop bangers.
Expect to hear every pop track from the movie such as Murder on the Dancefloor, Mr Brightside, Sound of the Underground, Low, Perfect...
