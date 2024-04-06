Top track

Alice Russell - Rain

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alice Russell: Live + Signing

Resident Music
Sat, 6 Apr, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
Selling fast
From £13.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alice Russell - Rain
Got a code?

About

Local icon Alice Russell joins us to celebrate her new album, we can't wait to hear her powerful voice resonate throughout our shop.

The release date for physical copies of this album is Friday 5th April. You will be able to collect the album at the show....

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alice Russell

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.