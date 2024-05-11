Top track

Doug Collins and the Receptionists - Drinkin' Again

Twangfest 2024!

Palmer's Bar Patio
Sat, 11 May, 4:00 pm
About

After last year’s successful debut, Twangfest is back at Palmers on May 11!

Twangfest 2’s lineup includes local luminaries such as the Texas style country of Mary Cutrufello, the stringed happiness of Mother Banjo, the Nashville pop leanings of Sarah Morr...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Mary Cutrufello, Mother Banjo, Cole Diamond and 3 more

Venue

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

