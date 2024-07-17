DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Single Mothers

New Cross Inn
Wed, 17 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Single Mothers

Spewing cynical vitriol, refined by clear literary influences, the hooks, melodies and energy of Canadian hardcore punk band Single Mothers are elevated by the writing of lead singer Drew Thomson, who has been known to fire his entire band on the spot, hir Read more

Event information

Real Life Presents by arrangement with Upsurge Artists

Single Mothers

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of modern classic 'Negative Qualities' by playing the album in full.

https://www.instagram.com/sm.worldwide/

+ Special Guests

Other Half

https://w...

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied)
Presented by Real Life Presents by arrangement with Upsurge Artists
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Single Mothers

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

