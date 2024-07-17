DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Spewing cynical vitriol, refined by clear literary influences, the hooks, melodies and energy of Canadian hardcore punk band Single Mothers are elevated by the writing of lead singer Drew Thomson, who has been known to fire his entire band on the spot, hir
Real Life Presents by arrangement with Upsurge Artists
Single Mothers
Celebrating the 10th anniversary of modern classic 'Negative Qualities' by playing the album in full.
+ Special Guests
Other Half
