BACK LOT BASH 2024 takes place during Chicago's Pride weekend on Saturday, June 29 & Sunday June 30th - TWO day outdoor event!
Line-Up Announcement Coming Soon!
No drinks are allowed, including all N/A drinks - example(s) Coffee & Energy drink. All bags will be inspected upon entrance and re-entrance.
No Refunds will be issued after 24 hours of purchase, event is Rain or Shine.
This event is 21+ and you need a valid ID to enter
Yes but all bags will be checked again at entrance
No Soliciting is allowed at the event - you will be immediately removed from the event if soliciting.
Yes - there are multiple restaurants within a block of the venu.
Doors Open at 4pm each day
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.