Back Lot Bash Chicago Pride

Cheetah Gym Parking Lot
28 Jun - 30 Jun
PartyChicago
From $26.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BACK LOT BASH and Flannel Friday takes place during Chicago's Pride weekend on Friday June 28th, Saturday, June 29 & Sunday June 30th - THREE day outdoor event!

Friday - Flannel Friday Farewell Party - Line to be announced.

Saturday - Special Guest Appea...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Backlot Bash Chicago
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Cheetah Gym Parking Lot

5238 North Clark Street, Chicago, Illinois 60640, United StatesBack Lot Bash
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
4000 capacity

FAQs

Outside Drinks & Bags

No drinks are allowed, including all N/A drinks - example(s) Coffee & Energy drink. All bags will be inspected upon entrance and re-entrance.

No Refunds

No Refunds will be issued after 24 hours of purchase, event is Rain or Shine.

21+plus

This event is 21+ and you need a valid ID to enter

Can you Re-Enter the Event

Yes but all bags will be checked again at entrance

No Soliciting

No Soliciting is allowed at the event - you will be immediately removed from the event if soliciting.

Is there Food

Yes - there are multiple restaurants within a block of the venu.

Doors Open at 4pm

Doors Open at 4pm each day

