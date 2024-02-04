Top track

RUIZ OSC1 - Last Night I Had a Dream

Fuoriorario

Afrobar
Sun, 4 Feb, 3:00 pm
DJCatania
€11.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About RUIZ OSC1

Erika Andrea Murcia Ruiz, meglio conosciuta nella sua forma d'arte come RUIZ OSC1, è una DJ e produttrice latina nata a Bogotá, Colombia.

Le abilità di RUIZ OSC1 nel mixare attraverso vinile e digitale l'hanno vista suonare in alcuni dei club più importan Read more

Event information

w//

◆ Ruiz OSC1

◆ AWG

◆ Noisemachine

◆ Schifano

Questo è un evento 18+
With Love Productions
Lineup

RUIZ OSC1

Venue

Afrobar

Viale Kennedy, 47, 95121 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open3:00 pm

