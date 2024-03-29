DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lauren’s been DJing since 2016 around East London at The Shacklewell Arms, The Victoria Dalston, The Old Blue Last, The Three Crowns, The Hand of Glory and The Chequers.
At the Compasses, she’s playing 90s pop, 00s indies and 70s post punk and disco (hits...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.