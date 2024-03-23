DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Thus Love

Ground Control
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$27.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Early Show - Doors 7PM; show 7:30PM

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Thus Love

Ground Control

1279 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1L6, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

