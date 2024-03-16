Top track

Loose Ends

Stand Still, Spite House, Private Mind, High Reach

The Kingsland
Sat, 16 Mar, 6:00 pm
$19.57

Loose Ends
About

Saturday March 16th 2024

Stand Still

Spite House

Private Mind

High Reach

@ The Kingsland

16+

$15

7 PM

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Miles to Go Presents
Lineup

Stand Still, Spite House, Private Mind

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open 6:00 pm

