DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Radical Dance Faction

Hot Box
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Surplus People
About

Berkshire collective R.D.F, founded by Chris Bowsher, combine punk, dub, and ska, while Bowsher's lyrics, spoken rather than sung, deal mainly with political issues. They were a regular act on the UK free festival scene prior to the 1994 Criminal Justice A...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Radical Dance Faction

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

