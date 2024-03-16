Top track

Skream | Open To Close (6 Hour Set)

Phonox
Sat, 16 Mar, 4:00 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Skream

The south London selector started out as a niche artist in a niche genre – dubstep. They have both since become global exports and huge entities in the modern musical landscape. Having let go of dubstep in the early 2010s, Skream moved effortlessly into ho Read more

Event information

**Tickets on sale Tuesday 20th February at 10am.

Skream returns to one of his favourite clubs in the world. He'll be back playing one of his legendary back-to-basics 'Open To Close' all-night-long sets after a 5 year absence behind the Phonox DJ booth.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
Lineup

Skream

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open4:00 pm
550 capacity

