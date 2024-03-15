DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Video Game Music and Art!

The Garage
Fri, 15 Mar, 7:00 pm
$17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Video game music featuring DJ Theology and MarimbaMatt + more!

For fans of: Bit Brigade, Triforce Quartet

Video game artistans MN Make and others will be selling their video game theme creations and art too!

Bring a nonperishable food item to benefit 36...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Twin Cities Catalyst Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Theology

The Garage

75 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, Minnesota 55337, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

