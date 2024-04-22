DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Daniel Land’s first album of songs – "Love Songs For The Chemical Generation", released with his former band Daniel Land & The Modern Painters – is now widely considered to be a classic of the shoegaze genre, and was called "One of the finest records of it...
