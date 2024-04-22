Top track

In Love with a Ghost

Daniel Land + guests

The Victoria
Mon, 22 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Daniel Land’s first album of songs – "Love Songs For The Chemical Generation", released with his former band Daniel Land & The Modern Painters – is now widely considered to be a classic of the shoegaze genre, and was called "One of the finest records of it...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Daniel Land
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Daniel Land

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

