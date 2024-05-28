DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“It’s like becoming superman,” James Walbourne says of the trademark cheap suits he and Kristoffer Sonne wear to transform into rock and roll duo His Lordship. Their mutual appreciation for debauchery led to their formation in 2021 – big riffs and aggressi
"A riot of edge-of-insanity vocals, percussive battery and ferocious guitars. More, please!" - 4* MOJO
"...a sonic assault, dripping with bad-boy attitude" - Uncut
"Shades of the White Stripes and the Stooges filter into the wild debut"...Unhinged energ...
