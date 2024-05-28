Top track

His Lordship - All Cranked Up

His Lordship

Norwich Arts Centre
Tue, 28 May, 7:30 pm
GigsNorwich
£14.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About His Lordship

“It’s like becoming superman,” James Walbourne says of the trademark cheap suits he and Kristoffer Sonne wear to transform into rock and roll duo His Lordship. Their mutual appreciation for debauchery led to their formation in 2021 – big riffs and aggressi Read more

Event information

"A riot of edge-of-insanity vocals, percussive battery and ferocious guitars. More, please!" - 4* MOJO

"...a sonic assault, dripping with bad-boy attitude" - Uncut

"Shades of the White Stripes and the Stooges filter into the wild debut"...Unhinged energ...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Punk Rock Blues.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

His Lordship

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
260 capacity

