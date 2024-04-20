DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alien Communications presents: The Big Bang

EartH
Sat, 20 Apr, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This event will be a full venue takeover.

On Saturday 20th April, Alien Communications will be curating their biggest and most diverse lineup to date. An indoor, inner city electronic music festival, launching the start of the summer season with The Big B...

Presented by Alien Communications
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.