Hulder - Bestial Form of Humanity

Hulder + guest live at Ziggy Club

Ziggy Club
Sun, 30 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€23

About

Ziggy Club in collaborazione con Burning Tower, Doomstar Bokings e Mostro Production presenta: Hulder "Versus in Oath Tour" + guest

𝐙𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 è la più grande sala concerti del quartiere di San Salvario a Torino, che si propone come finalità prin...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ziggy APS.

Lineup

Hulder

Venue

Ziggy Club

Via Madama Cristina 66, 10125 Turin Turin, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

