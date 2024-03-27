DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Slut Intent is a newly-formed 5 piece queer hardcore band from minneapolis crafting fast and heavy bangers for women, queers, and sluts of all kinds to dance, scream, and punch each other to, hardcore genre.
