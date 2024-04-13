DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Día de Cavas

Caves Vilarnau
Sat, 13 Apr, 12:00 pm
GigsSant Sadurní d'Anoia
From €16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Esta no te la esperabas:

Por primera vez, LA ASO y theBasement unen fuerzas para hacer lo que mejor saben.

Este es el plan: Día de Cavas, un encuentro único que fusiona lo mejor de la música electrónica y los cavas más selectos.

Un evento gourmet qu...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por LA ASO y theBasement
Venue

Caves Vilarnau

Carretera d'Espiells km 1,4, 08770, Barcelona
Doors open12:00 pm

