Fri, 15 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsManchester
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

2024 will see the return of Moxie's party series ‘On Loop' with a host of events happening throughout the year, the first being this March when On Loop returns to it’s beloved Manchester. The city holds a special place for Moxie as she’s hosted many On Loo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Warehouse Project.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Moxie, Niks, Or:La

Hidden

DownTex Mill 16-18 Mary Street, Manchester M3 1DZ
Doors open11:00 pm

