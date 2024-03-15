DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
2024 will see the return of Moxie's party series ‘On Loop' with a host of events happening throughout the year, the first being this March when On Loop returns to it’s beloved Manchester. The city holds a special place for Moxie as she’s hosted many On Loo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.