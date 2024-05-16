DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Stevie Wonder Celebration

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Stevie Wonder Celebration comes to Hoots!

This international hit show brings you four decades of Stevie’s classic hits and tracks from his vast songbook.

Don't miss out on hearing wonderfully delivered and truly authentic renditions of his songs incl...

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.