DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Headliners is the premiere band for the Cleveland Schools of Rock. An audition based group, consisting of students aging between 14-18 years old. The band's musical catalog ranges all over the musical spectrum. From Aretha Franklin to Vulfpeck, Headliners...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.