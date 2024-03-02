DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

School of Rock headliners

Mahall's
Sat, 2 Mar, 11:00 am
GigsCleveland
$16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Headliners is the premiere band for the Cleveland Schools of Rock. An audition based group, consisting of students aging between 14-18 years old. The band's musical catalog ranges all over the musical spectrum. From Aretha Franklin to Vulfpeck, Headliners...

All ages
Presented by Mahall's.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open11:00 am

