Rencontre littéraire avec Alexandre Civico et Nicolas Richard

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Thu, 25 Jan, 7:30 pm
TalkParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On reçoit ce jeudi 25 janvier Nicolas Richard et Alexandre Civico pour fêter la sortie de leurs deux romans sous le signe puissant du collectif Inculte.

Nicolas Richard présente "La femme aux trois maris" (sorti chez Inculte cette semaine) et Alexandre Ci...

Tout public
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

