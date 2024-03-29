Top track

Chris Spedding - Motor Bikin'

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chris Spedding, Anton Fig, & Keith Lentin

Elkton Music Hall
Fri, 29 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Elkton Music Hall welcomes Chris Spedding, legendary rockabilly guitarist known for leading Robert Gordon's band for years and working alongside everyone from The Pretenders, Roxy Music, Paul McCartney and even The Sex Pistols. AllMusic has described Spedd...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Is this show seated or standing?

This show will have a mixture of seats and standing room. Please contact us at Info@elktonmusichall.com if you have specific seating needs

What time does the show start?

Doors open at 7pm
Music starts at 8pm

