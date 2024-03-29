DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Elkton Music Hall welcomes Chris Spedding, legendary rockabilly guitarist known for leading Robert Gordon's band for years and working alongside everyone from The Pretenders, Roxy Music, Paul McCartney and even The Sex Pistols. AllMusic has described Spedd...
This show will have a mixture of seats and standing room. Please contact us at Info@elktonmusichall.com if you have specific seating needs
Doors open at 7pm
Music starts at 8pm
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.