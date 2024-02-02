Top track

PAMI (feat. Wizkid, Adekunle Gold & Omah Lay)

"SWEAT" PRESENTED BY ADE FIT

Deluxx Fluxx
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HOSTED BY ISHOLA ADE

Powered by BT Group

See you on the dance floor, New York!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Deluxx Fluxx NYC
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Tunez, DJ Enophoria

Venue

Deluxx Fluxx

125 East 11th Street, BSMNT, New York City, New York 10003, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

