Chris Luno Ft dj poolboi & sunflwr

The Sunset Room
Thu, 4 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsAustin
$28.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Chris Luno

When the sun sets, the Luno rises.

As just that happened one life-altering night in Mainz, Germany Chris entered a new cosmos called the “rave” and never walked out on it since. Feeling the urge to support the scene, Luno held residences in the Netherland Read more

Event information

Berlin-based house music DJ & producer Chris Luno (Anjunadeep) brings his groovy mixes to Austin TX this April! Don't miss him on tour with dj poolboi for his hometown show, and dreamy LA house producer sunflwr.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by MODO LIVE x Happy Hour.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chris Luno, dj poolboi, sunflwr

Venue

The Sunset Room

310 East 3rd Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

