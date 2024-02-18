DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Lume di Candela - Villa dei Vescovi

Villa dei Vescovi
Sun, 18 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsTorreglia
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Villa dei Vescovi, a Luvigliano di Torreglia, sui Colli Euganei, ospita uno speciale concerto a lume di candela.

In occasione dell’evento nazionale “M’illumino di meno”, ideato dalla trasmissione di Radio2 Caterpillar, il salone al piano nobile della Vill...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Villa Dei Vescovi

Lineup

Venue

Villa dei Vescovi

Via Dei Vescovi 4, 35038 Torreglia provincia di Padova, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.