Top track

Evian Christ - Salt Carousel

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Evian Christ – Revanchist LIVE

Trauma Bar und Kino
Sat, 23 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€27.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Evian Christ - Salt Carousel
Got a code?

About

Evian Christ (b. Joshua Leary) is an Ellesmere Port-based musician, producer and music programmer signed to Warp Records. Initially finding recognition for his production contributions to Billboard-topping albums by Kanye West and Travis Scott, and subsequ...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Trauma Bar und Kino.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Evian Christ

Venue

Trauma Bar und Kino

Heidestraße 50, 10557 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.