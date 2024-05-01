Top track

Deli Girls / Goreshit

The White Hotel
Wed, 1 May, 7:30 pm
Deli Girls is an emotionally charged, bombastic dance punk project based in Brooklyn, NY comprised of vocalist Danny Orlowski and various DJ/producers.

Supported by Goreshit and soundtracked by loney.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern & The White Hotel
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

goreshit, Deli Girls

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

