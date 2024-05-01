Top track

Deli Girls - Officer

Deli Girls

The White Hotel
Wed, 1 May, 7:30 pm
£14.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Deli Girls

“A vengeance document built on industrial mutant rage” is how Pitchfork describes Deli Girls’ 2019 sophomore album, I Don’t Know How to Be Happy. The raucous noise project of New York’s Danny Orlowski and a revolving team of producers, their sound staggers Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Deli Girls is an emotionally charged, bombastic dance punk project based in Brooklyn, NY comprised of vocalist Danny Orlowski and various DJ/producers.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern & The White Hotel
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

