DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sgargabonzi | Alessandro Gori Live

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare
Thu, 15 Feb, 8:30 pm
ComedyMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Alle elementari, una vita fa, eravamo tutti col nostro bravo grembiulino nero, il colletto bianco e il fiocco. Blu per i bambini e rosso per le bambine. E i nostri genitori ci infagottavano in quelle giacche a vento pesantissime.

Oggi invece posso davvero...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Yellowsquare Milano Lattuada srl.

Venue

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare

Via Serviliano Lattuada, 14, 20135 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.