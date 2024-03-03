Top track

Left Lane Cruiser - 24 Hr

Left Lane Cruiser, Adam Faucett

Askew Bar & Lounge
Sun, 3 Mar, 3:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Left Lane Cruiser is an American blues rock band from Fort Wayne, Indiana. The band comprises Fredrick "Joe" Evans IV on slide guitar and vocals with Brenn Beck on drums and back up vocals.

The band said that their main influence comes from the North Miss...

This is an 18+ event
Intrinsic Events and Askew Bar & Lounge Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Left Lane Cruiser

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

