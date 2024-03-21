DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RESISTANCE Miami - Spectrum

M2 Miami
Thu, 21 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
About

RESISTANCE Miami Music Week continues on March 21 with a special takeover from Spectrum!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by RESISTANCE Miami.
Venue

M2 Miami

1235 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

