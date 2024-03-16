Top track

Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me (Taylor's Version)

SWIFTIES (A night of Taylor Swift in Manchester)

The Deaf Institute
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Attention all Swifties and lovers of pop perfection, it's time for the biggest Taylor Swift celebration Manchester has ever seen!

Get ready for an unforgettable night filled with love, music, memories, and the enchanting world of Taylor Swift. Swifties, u...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Legends Events.
Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open11:00 pm

